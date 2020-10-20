Missing Kelowna woman found safe

Brooke Whitney, the 27-year old woman who had been missing since Oct. 18, has been found safe and sound.

The Kelowna RCMP confirmed she had been found on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The RCMP thank the media as well as the public for your assistance.

