Missing Kelowna woman found safe

Brooke Whitney, the 27-year old woman who had been missing since Oct. 18, has been found safe and sound.
The Kelowna RCMP confirmed she had been found on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The RCMP thank the media as well as the public for your assistance.
The Kelowna RCMP located 27-year-old Brooke Whitney on Oct. 20
Brooke Whitney, the 27-year old woman who had been missing since Oct. 18, has been found safe and sound.
The Kelowna RCMP confirmed she had been found on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The RCMP thank the media as well as the public for your assistance.
The collision was reported at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20
Curtis Sagmoen, convicted in relation to assault of sex trade workers, is prohibited from soliciting escorts
Renee Merrifield founded Kelowna’s Troika Developments as a start-up in the late… Continue reading
The Tories were originally proposing an ‘anticorruption’ committee
Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses
According to Elections BC, 383,477 people cast a ballot during advanced voting days
DriveBC says to watch for traffic congestion
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
The team has received close to 600 calls and emails since the investigation started in July
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
Promise comes Monday afternoon with five days left in campaign
Osoyoos cafe gets creative under COVID-19 restrictions
Brooke Whitney was last seen on Oct. 18
Thirty-six cases remain active; two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care
Two people, both in the Lower Mainland, died due to the virus over the weekend
Sand Point, Alaska under tsunami warning
The Vees beat the Warriors 7-3 and 6-0 over the weekend
Arctic front expected to bring colder than average temperatures and snow
‘Lake Country is too precious a place to not have something great there,’ Realtor says