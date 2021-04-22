Missing Kelowna woman with dementia located by family

A 52-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing in Kelowna’s downtown area on Wednesday (April 21) has been found safe and sound.
The woman was last seen at 12:30 p.m. and was reported missing when she failed to return home later that day.
Late yesterday afternoon, the Kelowna RCMP called COSAR to assist in looking for a 52-yearold woman with dementia in the…
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was readying 21 members including e-bike teams to embark on a search for the woman when crews were informed she was found by a family member that afternoon.
After RCMP confirmed the woman was safe, COSAR stood down.
