Missing Kelowna woman with dementia located by family

Search and Rescue teams were preparing to deploy when they heard the woman’s family located her

Members from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), as well as crews from their e-bike teams, were about to embark on their search for the missing woman when they received notice that she was found by a family member that afternoon. (Photo: COSAR Facebook)

A 52-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing in Kelowna’s downtown area on Wednesday (April 21) has been found safe and sound.

The woman was last seen at 12:30 p.m. and was reported missing when she failed to return home later that day.

Late yesterday afternoon, the Kelowna RCMP called COSAR to assist in looking for a 52-yearold woman with dementia in the… Posted by Central Okanagan Search & Rescue on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was readying 21 members including e-bike teams to embark on a search for the woman when crews were informed she was found by a family member that afternoon.

After RCMP confirmed the woman was safe, COSAR stood down.

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.