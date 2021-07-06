Vernon North Okanagan are concerned about the well-being of missing Tyler Maloney who was last seen June 23, 2021. (RCMP)

Missing man believed to be in Kelowna or Vernon

Vernon RCMP turn to public for tips on man last seen June 23

Vernon police are looking for Tyler William Maloney.

The 26-year-old Caucasian man was last seen in Vernon on June 23 and is believed to be in the Vernon or Kelowna area.

Family and friends say it’s uncommon for Maloney to be out of touch for this long and police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Maloney, described as a 5-5, 164-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen driving a grey 2019 Kia Forte with a B.C. plate FF537W.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler Maloney is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

