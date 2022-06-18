(File photo) (File photo)

(File photo) (File photo)

Missing person in Okanagan Lake

The specific location in Okanagan Lake is unknown

A person is missing in Okanagan Lake as of June 18.

At 3:35 p.m., a call came in for a marine rescue. At 3:53 p.m., a call was made for a missing person.

The specific location in the lake is unknown at this time.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) is on scene and collecting information, according to COSAR Search Manager Duane Tresnich.

At the same time, they are continuing their search for 31-year old Chelsea Cardno, who has been missing since Tuesday, June 14.

Kelowna Capital News will stay up to date on this ongoing situation.

READ MORE: Kelowna re-routing water to Mission Creek to minimize flood impacts

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for sexual assault suspect

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LakesBreaking NewsKelownamissing personOkanagan

Previous story
Bases loaded with NHL talent at Kelowna’s Homebase charity event

Just Posted

(File photo) (File photo)
Missing person in Okanagan Lake

Josh Gorges, Raymond James (presenting sponsor) General Manager Erica Whiteley, and Black Comeau (left to right) (Photo - KGH Foundation/Contributed)
Bases loaded with NHL talent at Kelowna’s Homebase charity event

The search is on for Chelsea Cardno and her dog JJ at Misson Creek in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham- Capital News)
Public comes out to help COSAR in search of missing woman and dog

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News)
COSAR back on the search for missing woman and dog in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image ×