Missing toddler found safe near Beaverdell

The child had been missing in the Clark Lake area for more than two hours

A West Kelowna child reported missing for more than two hours in the Clark Lake area off Highway 33, has been found safe.

The child’s mother Melissa Michelle Jamieson took to social media on Wednesday to sound the alarm her son was missing near Beaverdell.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were called to the area to help find the boy.

The boy is reportedly two years old.

Just before 4 p.m. a friend of the family took to a Facebook page to report the child had been found safe and sound on Beaver Creek Road.

“Thank you all who were so quick to respond. This nothing short of a miracle. He had a long hike today,” stated his father on Facebook.

The mother’s Facebook posted was commented on more than 100 times and share more than 60 times by concerned citizens.

READ MORE: Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person