Mission Creek Greenway underpass at Gordon Drive closed

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says rising water levels prompted the closure

Rising water levels have forced the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) to close the Gordon Drive bridge underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway.

Barricades and closure signs will be posted until the water recedes.

The RDCO asks pedestrians and cyclists to use caution when crossing Gordon Drive and asks motorists to watch for people who may be crossing the road while the trail underpass is closed.

The district is monitoring creek levels along the greenway and at the Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor.

“People are reminded that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion,” stated the RDCO in a news release.

The RDCO also advises those using boat launches on Okanagan Lake to watch out for floating the debris that may enter the lake due to runoff.

For more information contact parks services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.

