Kelowna residents enjoying a walk around Mission Creek Regional Park earlier this year. (File Photo)

Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna partially closed on Saturday

Portions will be closed while crews finish paving accessible pathway

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is reminding Kelowna residents that parts of Mission Creek Regional Park will be closed on Saturday due to construction activity. The park is scheduled to reopen on Sunday.

The district said that the park’s washroom facilities, playground, parking area and entrance at Durnin Road will be closed while crews finish paving a new accessible park pathway.

READ MORE: Vegetation removal in Mission Creek Regional Park

Access to Missions Creek Greenway and eastern portions of the park will still be accessible to the public from the Leckie Road park entrance, according to the district.

If heavy rainfall occurs on Saturday, the paving will be reschedule to Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The district has over 30 regional parks protecting over 2,100 hectares of land across the Central Okanagan.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Does the season make you blue? It could be SAD
Next story
Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Just Posted

Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna partially closed on Saturday

Portions will be closed while crews finish paving accessible pathway

Kelowna mother looking for 14-year-old daughter

Trinity Erickson has been missing since Friday morning

Central Okanagan reaches for the stars with proposed dark sky preserve

The dark sky preserve would be located in Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park

Okanagan schools lead the pack going into last qualifying weekend for B.C. volleyball championships

Okanagan high schools stay near the top as provincials approach

UBC Okanagan to host first-ever off-site Kelowna city council meeting

The regularly scheduled council meeting will be on UBCO campus on Nov. 18

Indigenous Artisan’s Trail gallery officially launched

The mobile gallery will feature Indigenous art, fashion and jewelry

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

CN Rail confirms job cuts as weakening economy cuts into freight volumes

Railroad also said it was affected by a slowdown in the B.C.’s forestry sector

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Vernon Winter Carnival right around the corner

Tickets to go on sale Dec. 6

Advertising restrictions frustrate Salmon Arm cannabis retailers

Retail prices off-putting to some, but businesses finding supportive clientele

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Penticton RCMP reviewing sexual assault claims

Thirty-eight per cent of the sexual assault reports in 2018 were deemed “unfounded” by RCMP

Most Read