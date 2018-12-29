Mix of snow and rain predicted for Kelowna

Snow will continue to fall this morning before a mix of rain this afternoon

It’s a winter wonderland in the Central Okanagan.

Light snow will continue to fall today in Kelowna, with a mix of snow and rain expected for this afternoon, reaching a high of 1 C.

Tonight will also see a mix of snow and rain, according to Environment Canada, with a high of -1 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C, while Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny with highs of -3 C.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for the Yellowhead Highway, from Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta border as well as the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle to Rogers Passes.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top videos for 2018: The opioid crisis
Next story
Scientist, business owner seeking Liberal nomination to take on NDP’s Singh

Just Posted

Mix of snow and rain predicted for Kelowna

Snow will continue to fall this morning before a mix of rain this afternoon

Peachland holds annual Christmas dinner for those in need of cheer

The annual Community Christmas Dinner was held on Dec. 25

Kelowna Chiefs win first game at KIJHL showcase

Chiefs players notched eight goals in the inaugural college showcase in Kamloops

Emergency crews respond to car crash at Fezziwig’s Bakery

No serious injuries reported

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Top videos for 2018: The opioid crisis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Scientist, business owner seeking Liberal nomination to take on NDP’s Singh

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet set a date for the byelection in Burnaby South

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass making plays for Canadian junior team

Glass along with linemates Maxime Comtois and Owen Tippett have found much success in first two games

Chinese court orders new trial for Canadian in drug case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was tried in 2016 but his case has been publicized by the Chinese press this month

Storm warning in effect for Highway 1

30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before this evening

Kamloops man latest Lotto Max winner

Lotto Max quick pick makes Joseph Kristmanson $1 million richer

Condoms recalled after concerns over variable burst pressure

Health Canada issues recall on specific batch of DUREX condoms

Tax hikes across B.C. set for 2019

B.C. Employer Health Tax is set to start Jan. 1 for businesses, meanwhile carbon, transit and property taxes rising

Vancouver gets first licensed pot shop as B.C. lags behind other provinces

Evergreen Cannabis owner Mike Babins said store will re-open a few days later than he hoped

Most Read