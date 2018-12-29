Mix of snow and rain predicted for Kelowna

Snow will continue to fall this morning before a mix of rain this afternoon

It’s a winter wonderland in the Central Okanagan.

Light snow will continue to fall today in Kelowna, with a mix of snow and rain expected for this afternoon, reaching a high of 1 C.

Tonight will also see a mix of snow and rain, according to Environment Canada, with a high of -1 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 1 C, while Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny with highs of -3 C.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for the Yellowhead Highway, from Tête Jaune Cache to the Alberta border as well as the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle to Rogers Passes.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

