Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region to start the work week off with periods of rain expected for the rest of the week.

According to Environment Canada the hot spot across the country this morning was in Osoyoos, which sat at 17 C. They are also expected to reach highs of 25 C today. Penticton wasn’t quite as warm this morning, 7 C, but will see a high of 25 C and a mix of sun and clouds.

The central and north Okanagan will also have highs of 25 C, it will be mainly sunny during the day in Vernon and Kelowna with a mix of clouds moving in during the evening.

Princeton started the day off chilly compared to the rest of the region at 2 C. It will be most sunny as they move into the day and will see a high of 22 C.

The current conditions in Salmon Arm Monday morning is 10 C and it will remain mostly sunny, with highs reaching 24 C.

Revelstoke is also forecasted to have a high of 25 C, but they will have a chance of showers this evening.

The UV index in all the regions is set at ‘very high’ (eight to 10), so if you are outside make sure you are wearing sunscreen.

