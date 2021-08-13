Momich Lake wildfire in North Shuswap nearly doubles in size, no structures lost

Wildfire now estimated at 13,661 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service

The Momich Lake wildfire has nearly doubled in size in the last 48 hours.

As 10:12 a.m. today, Aug. 13, the blaze was burning out of control across an estimated 13,661 hectares. Yesterday, it was measured at just 7,345 hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the fire has merged with another wildfire that was northeast of Adams Lake.

An evacuation order issued Aug. 12 by the Thomspon-Nicola Regional District for 11 properties near the fire is still in effect.

BCWS said compared to Aug 11., fire behaviour yesterday was quieter. There were no structures lost as a result of the Aug. 11 active fire behaviour.

The service added today’s smokiness would moderate weather, resulting in lowered fire behaviour.

BCWS crews will be monitoring the area south of Momich Lake and are planning for further suppression in areas where the wildfire breached the fire guard on Aug. 11.

Crews and heavy equipment are working near Adams Lake, and planned hand ignitions will continue on Adams East FSR to remove unburned fuels and protect structures there.

If visibility permits, helicopters will bucket the fire, and industry partners have completed a machine-made fire guard around the majority of the fire.

Structure protection is in place on structures that require it, and structure protection is BCWS’ top priority.

