Over $100,000 will be put into the resurfacing of the sport courts at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community park. (CSRD Image)

Money for Blind Bay athletic court resurfacing approved

Columbia Shuswap Regional District putting more than $100,000 into project

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is putting more than $100,000 into refurbishing the sport courts at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park.

At their Feb. 18 meeting, CSRD directors approved the expenditure of up to $105,000 to resurface the asphalt of the courts used for tennis, pickleball and basketball. Replacement of chain link fencing may also be included in the project.

According to the CSRD, the court surface at the park is currently in disrepair and nearly unusable for sports activities. The planned project would resurface the courts with new asphalt, paint new lines for tennis, pickleball and basketball and install sleeves to hold nets and hoops.

The regional district budgeted for the replacement of the chain link fence around the courts and that part of the project will be completed if necessary.

Funding for the project came through the Electoral Area C Community Works Fund. The CSRD expects it to be completed later this year.


Columbia Shuswap Regional District

