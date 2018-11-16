More affordable housing for seniors opens in Kelowna

Third and final building at the Apple Valley complex on Benvoulin Road opens

B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson shares a laugh with Darwin Farrell, a resident of Kelowna’s Apple Valley seniors affordable housing complex during a tour of the complex’s new third building, which opened Thursday. -Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Kelowna’s Society of Hope has opened it’s third affordable seniors housing building at its Apple Valley development on Benvoulin Road.

The 47-unit building completes a 22-year vision for the society, which started with the donation of land near what is now the Landmark development.

Society of Hope executive director Luke Stack said the when the donated land, the former Apple Valley trailer park, was of sold, the money was used to buy the Petit Farm at the corner of Benvoulin Road and Springfield Road for the new housing development. On Thursday, at the opening of the third Apple Valley building, the community garden at the complex was officially named after the Petit Family.

Apple Valley now has a total of 200 affordable units for seniors and is one of several affordable housing developments the society operates in the city. The society now manages 700 units across Kelowna, including housing for seniors, families and transitional hosing for women.

It is currently building 21 afforable townhouses in Glenmore that will be available for families.

Stack said the society wants to build 150 more units of affordable housing in the city over the next five years.

The third Apple Valley building cost $11.4 million, with $4.6 of that coming from the provincial and federal governments.

Stack said the entire complex—which saw the first 72-unit building open in 2011 and the second 78-unit building open in 2017, cost $38 million.

