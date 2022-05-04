Photo by Kira Erickson/South Whidbey Record

Photo by Kira Erickson/South Whidbey Record

More cases of avian flu in Kelowna

Recent avian flu outbreak first found in Kelowna on April 26

Positive cases of the avian flu have been discovered in a second small poultry flock in Kelowna.

The virus was first discovered in the Okanagan on a North Okanagan farm on April 14. The second flock to test positive in the area was on April 26 in Kelowna.

It is one of two new outbreaks announced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food on May 4, along with a small flock in Richmond. It is presumed by the ministry that the virus is being spread through contact with infected migrating wild birds.

Wild birds have tested positive for avian flu in the Vanderhoof area, Lac la Hache (near 100 Mile House), Bowen Island, Delta and Vancouver.

The ministry is urging owners of small or backyard flocks to stay vigilant and take preventative measures to reduce the contact, like reducing human access, increasing cleaning measures, and sanitizing clothing items when entering areas where houses are flocked.

Producers within a 12-kilometre radius of the infected flocks have been notified by the ministry.

READ MORE: B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird management

READ MORE: B.C.’s second case of domestic avian influenza confirmed in the Okanagan

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelowna

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
New jobs celebrated at Kelowna Coca-Cola ribbon-cutting
Next story
Vaping is increasing in popularity, especially among young Canadians: poll

Just Posted

Photo by Kira Erickson/South Whidbey Record
More cases of avian flu in Kelowna

Downtown Penticton seen from atop a mountain outside town. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)
‘Below-seasonal temperatures’ result in historic lack of precipitation in the Okanagan

GoByBike Week Central Okanagan returns May to June 5. (File photo)
Get out and ride for GoByBike Week in Central Okanagan

(Photo: Douglas Farrow/Contributor)
Okanagan College Coyotes remain the cream of the crop in college baseball