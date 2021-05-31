More COVID-19 vaccine clinics come to Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Three more options to get vaccinated in Rutland have popped up this week

More COVID-19 vaccination sites are coming to Kelowna’s Rutland Community for people in need of their first-dose.

People who live, work and go to school in Rutland can drop in at one of the following clinics this week:

• Rutland Centennial Hall from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 2 for people born in 2009 or earlier. Advance appointments are not necessary for this clinic.

• Rutland Secondary School from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Thursday, June 3. Advance appointments are not necessary for this clinic.

• Rutland Secondary School from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m on Thursday, June 3. Youth 12 to 17 (youth from all schools in the Rutland community are eligible) and members of their family who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 clinics.

Rutland residents who are not able to attend the evening clinic can still receive a vaccine at other times.

Rutland Centennial Hall (215 Shepherd Road) offers on-going appointments 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

There are three ways to register and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine: Online, by phone at 1-833-838-2323, or in person at a Service BC office.

Currently, all second dose vaccinations are by appointment only. People will get an invitation by text, email, or phone call to book their second dose appointment approximately eight weeks after their first dose.

