More crews assigned to wildfire near Apex Mountain

The Penticton-area fire up Green Mountain Road is now 1.5 hectares in size

BC Wildfire crews continue to handle a wildfire up Green Mountain Road, between Penticton and Apex Mountain.

Fire Information Officer Gagan Lidhran says the remote blaze is now 1.5 hectares in size, having grown from an estimated 0.2 on Friday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Eight BC Wildfire personnel are currently attending the remote blaze, including two initial attack crews and a response officer. Additional crews have been assigned and are en route as of 11 a.m.

Three helicopters and air tankers are also providing support from above.

“It is a remote fire so there are no structures threatened,” Lidhran said, adding specialists are on site to determine the fire’s cause and origin, both of which are unknown at this time.

The fire was first reported Friday at 3:49 p.m. Several Penticton Fire Department units attended before turning the scene over to BC Wildfire Service.

