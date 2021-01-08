More flights into Kelowna potentially exposed to COVID-19

WestJet flights on Jan. 1, 2, carried passenger/s who tested postive for the virus

Passengers on two flights into Kelowna in the new year may have been exposed to COVID-19.

This is according to a regularly updated exposure list from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

According to the BCCDC, WestJet flight 3255 from Edmonton to Kelowna on Jan. 1, may have been exposed to the virus. Rows 12-19 are listed as being affected.

Also, WestJet flight 253 from Calgary to Kelowna on Jan. 2 (rows 3-9) may have been exposed.

There are also potential exposures listed for the Dec. 28 Air Canada flight 8398 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows 23-27), and the Dec. 30 Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows 3-9).

According to the BCCDC, passengers seated in these rows mentioned should be considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

“Passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days,” states the BCCDC.

To view the full list of Domestic Flight exposures, visit BCCDC.ca.

