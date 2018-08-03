More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Highway 1 closed south of Cache Creek, Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Highway 99.

Highway 97 north of Cache Creek has closed due to a mudslide for the third time in four days, and Highway 1 south of Cache Creek has also closed due to a mudslide.

The latest slide on Highway 97 has occurred 2km south of the junction with Highway 99. The highway is closed from Cache Creek to the Highway 99 junction, and a Geo Tech assessment will be conducted.

An assessment of both situations is in progress. A motorist stranded by the Highway 97 slide reports that at least two pieces of equipment are now at work at the site.

Check www.drivebc.ca for updates.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours on July 31 and again on August 2 due to mudslides. The highway had reopened to single-lane alternating traffic guided by a pilot car on the evening of August 2, with drivers experiencing delays of up to an hour on August 3.

Highways 1, 5, and 24 remain open as a detour route.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Superstar Kelowna drummer releases intimate biography
Next story
200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Just Posted

Wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park considered being held

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is still pegged at 1,370 hectares.

Charges laid in Kelowna Dark Web drug bust

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face 14 separate charges.

11 arrests made and 15 vehicles found by Kelowna RCMP

“The majority of auto crime is the result of insecure vehicles”

Striking Vernon casino workers staying positive

Strike at Gateway casinos across Okanagan now in its 5th week

Water shut off for properties in Lake Country

Crews are working to fix a leak in the Shanks Road area

Happy B.C. Day weekend: Check out what’s happening

Follow Social Squad member Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happening this weekend

More mudslides close highways north and south of Cache Creek

Highway 1 closed south of Cache Creek, Highway 97 closed from Cache Creek to Highway 99.

200 out-of-province firefighters, support staff to arrive in B.C. in next week

Firefighters will arrive from across Canada as well as New Zealand, Mexico and Australia

1 of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized

Slur spray-painted on pride-themed walkway overnight in White Rock; removed by Friday morning

Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Update: Evacuation order issued for 17 properties in Chopaka

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters working hard to control fire

Oliver homicide was a “targeted” incident

RCMP said the investigation is in the early stages

Kids Help Phone to launch 24/7 online chat for B.C. youth

The youth counselling service says the move comes to meet greater needs by kids in Canada

Most Read