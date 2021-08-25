More pop-up COVID-19 vax clinics coming to Kelowna

Residents can drop-in to get vaccinated at Orchard Park and Prospera Place this week

More pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming to Kelowna.

Pop-up clinics will be held at Orchard Park Mall and Prospera Place this week. The pop-up clinic in the mall will be at the old La Chateau location today (Aug. 25), as well as Friday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Prospera Place pop-up clinic will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kelowna Rockets merchandise sale area.

Eligible residents looking to get their first dose of a COVID-19 or a second dose 28 days after their first dose can drop in at the clinics during operating hours. They can also register to get vaccinated if they prefer to book an appointment.

The clinics come after the province declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the central Okanagan area on July 28. The Interior Health region currently has 2,054 active cases, according to a Ministry of Health update on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The majority of hospitalizations and new cases come from unvaccinated people.

READ MORE: Mask mandate for Central Okanagan students not surprising: superintendent

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



City of KelownaCOVID-19