Between 10 and 20 centimetres of new snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla between Friday and Saturday mornings.—Image: Facebook

More snow expected on the Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres will come down between Friday and Saturday mornings

Environment Canada is warning drivers planning to use the Coquihalla Highway to prepare for more snow.

A total of between 10 and 20 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to fall between Hope and Merritt and Highway 3 by Saturday morning, according to a special weather statement issued Thursday afternoon.

A trough of low pressure will move over the south coast of B.C. on Friday and snow is expected to start falling Friday morning with 10 to 20 centimetres expected across the highway passes during the day.

The snow is expected to taper off in the evening before a second disturbance moves across the region Friday night with more snow expected overnight bringing further accumulations to the highway passes.

The snow is expected to ease by Saturday morning.

While the snowfall is expected to be below Environment Canada’s warning criteria of 15 centimetres in a 12-hour period, rapid accumulations could still make travel difficult in some locations says the weather office.

It says weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Northern Health dealing with lack of 121 registered nurses
Next story
Tappen resident seeks classic car collectors for new TV show

Just Posted

Update Serwa moves onto ski cross semi-finals

Medals will be handed out tonight in women’s ski cross with Kelowna athlete involved

RCMP search for missing couple

The couple was last seen leaving their home in Kelowna for Kamloops

Arson considered for Rutland house fire

The fire on Argyll Road last week destroyed the home’s carport

Okanagan real estate agents brace for speculation tax impact

“There’s a real potential for a domino effect to hurt the market in Kelowna.”

Crime Stoppers search for Lake Country suspects

The Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers need your help in finding perpetrator

VIDEO: B.C. superfans soak in 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

Trio, including two from the Okanagan, have been cheering on Summerland Olympian Kripps among others in Korea

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Great Big Sea fame shares story of abuse, recovery

Séan McCann performs in Vernon March 4 and Kelowna March 5

More snow expected on the Coquihalla, Highway 3

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres will come down between Friday and Saturday mornings

New charges against ex-Trump campaign associates

More charges were laid Thursday against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman and his business associate

Man accused in death of Winnipeg teen Tina Fontaine not guilty

Raymond Cormier was accused of killing Indigenous 15-year-old and dumping her body in the Red River

Alberta drops B.C. wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’ on pipeline

B.C. government announces court reference on proposed diluted bitumen restriction

UPDATE: Northern Health dealing with lack of 121 registered nurses

Auditor General says officials need to improve internal management, track effect of new policies

B.C. businesses say new health tax will raise prices for consumers

Province announced that MSP will be gone by 2020

Most Read