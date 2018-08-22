More than 130 people in B.C. died of illicit drug overdoses in July

BC Coroners Service says that’s an average of four deaths per day

There were 134 overdose deaths due to illicit drug overdoses in July, as the latest data from the BC Coroners Service show how volatile the opioid crisis can be.

The deaths mark a 12-per-cent increase over the same month last year, and a 25-per-cent uptick from June.

It equates to four deaths per day in the entire month.

The highest numbers of deaths – seven – fell in July’s income assistance week, compared to any other month this year.

The three cities to see the most deaths were Vancouver, with 231 so far this year, Surrey with 125, and 56 in Victoria.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Birds from Kootenays test positive for West Nile virus
Next story
New app to help B.C.’s wildlife warriors

Just Posted

Kelowna’s air quality to deteriorate again

That clearing trend, however, isn’t expected to last.

Vernon killer denied absolute discharge by B.C. Court of Appeal

Kenneth Scott Barter remains “significant threat to public”: decision

Henderson: A fast but fulfilling 17 years at the Capital News

Sports reporter Warren Henderson reflects on his career at the Capital News

Lake Country council approves first step to making beer in the district

A proposed zoning amendment will allow craft breweries and meaderies in the district

Fast food drive thru at Turtle Bay Crossing rejected a second time

Lake Country council listed its traffic concerns with the intersections near the complex

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Hergott: A simple mistake and lead to a big headache

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses what happens when you forget to renew your vehicle insurance

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

Flight checks to take place at Penticton Hospital’s new helipad

Performed by Ascent Helicopters Ltd., the checks will occur one day during the week of Aug. 27 to 31

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A North Okanagan woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

B.C. skating gold for Kelowna trio

Vienna Harwood, Ariana Rose and Paige Edgar win their divisions at the Super Series BC Summer Skate

Most Read