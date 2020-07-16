More than 25 recent COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna-area exposures

This includes parties around Canada Day and the cluster at Krazy Cherries

As B.C. sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases for five days in a row, health officials have confirmed at least 27 of the new test-positive infections are connected to exposures in Kelowna and the surrounding area.

B.C. has recorded more than 20 new novel coronavirus cases each day for five days in a row.

Health officials urged for caution earlier this week after a number of cases were linked private parties at two hotels in Kelowna around Canada Day involving people in their 20s and 30s.

Four of the cases – two of those new within the past 24 hours – have also been linked to Krazy Cherries a cherry farm in Oliver.

The Interior Health Authority has identified a number of locations with potential COVID-19 exposure, including establishments within the Kelowna downtown core.

Contact tracing is underway and health officials are reaching out to individuals, when possible.

Anyone who has been in these areas or was in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 is being asked to monitor their symptoms and self-isolate.

