Local photographer Landon Hemmes captures Kelowna streets at 9 p.m. during coronavirus pandemic.

More than 25 recent COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna-area exposures

This includes parties around Canada Day and the cluster at Krazy Cherries

As B.C. sees a surge in new COVID-19 cases for five days in a row, health officials have confirmed at least 27 of the new test-positive infections are connected to exposures in Kelowna and the surrounding area.

B.C. has recorded more than 20 new novel coronavirus cases each day for five days in a row.

Health officials urged for caution earlier this week after a number of cases were linked private parties at two hotels in Kelowna around Canada Day involving people in their 20s and 30s.

Four of the cases – two of those new within the past 24 hours – have also been linked to Krazy Cherries a cherry farm in Oliver.

The Interior Health Authority has identified a number of locations with potential COVID-19 exposure, including establishments within the Kelowna downtown core.

Contact tracing is underway and health officials are reaching out to individuals, when possible.

Anyone who has been in these areas or was in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 is being asked to monitor their symptoms and self-isolate.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mental health issue at Penticton City Hall draws police presence
Next story
Summerland to examine municipal council transparency

Just Posted

Three vehicle crash causes traffic delays in West Kelowna

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 97

More than 25 recent COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna-area exposures

This includes parties around Canada Day and the cluster at Krazy Cherries

RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Scams have been reported in Kelowna, Cranbrook, Penticton, Kamloops and the North Okanagan

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Charge stayed against Lake Country man accused of killing his wife

Lambertus Westervelt was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of his wife Arlene

U.S. Military ‘Black Hawk’ helicopter lands at Kelowna International Airport

The helicopter was in Kelowna for a brief period of time to refuel

Suspected rattlesnake bite sends Kamloops woman to hospital

The woman was bitten in a wooded area at the entrance to Cooney Bay

Kamloops man charged in connection with death of Alberta man

Dale Topalinski, 58, was apprehended in Kamloops on July 8

Mental health issue at Penticton City Hall draws police presence

City of Penticton says everyone is now believed to be safe and the situation is resolved

Fundraiser launched for Vernon man who lost foot in motorcycle crash

More than $15,600 raised for man severely injured in Tuesday collision on Highway 6

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Summerland to examine municipal council transparency

Notice of motion asks for details about open and closed meetings

Most Read