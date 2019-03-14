B.C. film worker Aron Koel died March 9. (GoFundMe)

More than $90,000 raised for family of B.C. film worker who died

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees local 891 says Aron Koel, died last weekend

A union representing film and television workers in B.C. announced the death of one of their employees.

Aron Koel, 34, died on March 9, according to a tweet from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees local 891.

WorkSafeBC said they were notified about a fatal incident that happened on a forest service road south of Britannia Beach, a community on the Sea-to-Sky Highway, on March 10 at 4:53 p.m.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $90,000 in two days to help support his wife and three sons.

“He was doing what he loved, working outside,” a post on the fundraiser says. “Ironic to all he was not 200 feet up a fir tree with a chainsaw, or deep sea diving with sharks.”

Koel has been credited for working on several blockbuster films, according to the Internet Movie Database website, including Star Trek Beyond, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Deadpool.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

Just Posted

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

Following a Penticton conference the BC Wine Institute launced long-term strategic plan

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

Abbotsford gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read