The Okanagan Forest task force and members of the Lake Country community removed 2,557.36 pounds of garbage from the woods on Saturday. (Contributed)

More than a tonne of trash collected from forest

The clean-up consisted of 11 people working to better the environment

The Okanagan Forest Task Force and members of the Lake Country community cleaned up a significant amount of garbage from the woods on Saturday.

The clean-up crew collected garbage along Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country, working their way from the Beaver Lake lookout to the vacation lodge.

What was expected to be a small clean-up turned into a large outing, said Kane Blake, president of the task force.

The volunteers were able to gather a staggering 2,557.36 pounds of garbage from the area over a day’s work.

“A quick day turned out to be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said Blake. “We got a lot of garbage out of the bush. We even cleaned up a grad party spot. There was a lot of garbage still lying around.”

The Okanagan Forest Task Force is a not-for-profit organization formed in August of 2016. The members consist of outdoor enthusiasts who are concerned with the growing epidemic of illegal dumping in Okanagan forests, recreational areas and along waterways.

READ MORE: Okanagan Centre Road in Lake Country re-opens after construction

Blake said he is becoming increasingly concerned with the carelessness of those littering. In addition to organizing clean-up events, Blake plans on visiting schools to better educate the community on the harm garbage dumping has on the environment.

“I’m personally trying to get into schools to help teach kids the effects of illegal dumping because there are so many effects it has our environment, our wildlife, people.”

“We pulled out (on Saturday) a few very large jugs of oil and of transmission fluid. Once you get that into streams people drink that, there’s fish, there are animals that drink out of that. There’s a big chain of effects as soon as garbage starts getting into streams and into wildlife.”

The task force plans on doing at least two or three more cleanups before the snow falls, teaming up with ABC Recycling to clear out a number of abandoned vehicles left in the forest. They will also be setting up trail cams to catch those littering in frequent dumping spots.

To volunteer or contact the Okanagan Forest Task Force, visit their website.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds, showers, wind

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Centre Road in Lake Country re-opens after construction
Next story
Air ambulance called after early morning North Okanagan rollover

Just Posted

More than a tonne of trash collected for forest

The clean-up consisted of 11 people working to better the environment

Okanagan Centre Road in Lake Country re-opens after construction

Construction was finished Friday after being assessed by a geotechnical engineer

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds, showers, wind

Sunday looks gloomy and wet while sun is forecast for most of the upcoming week

Rockets cruise to 5-1 vistory, conclude weekend against Vancouver Sunday

In Nolan Foote’s first home game of the season, the full roster was firing on all cylinders

Ex-Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper visits Kelowna as local race heat up

Harper visited with Conservative candidate Tracy Gray and spoke at the Level Up conference

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Air ambulance called after early morning North Okanagan rollover

One man taken to hospital, second person uninjured, after rollover on FSR east of Enderby

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Weed killer sabotage claimed in Langley blueberry farm lawsuit

The owners of a Langley farm are suing over the death of their crops

VIDEO: Canada conquers at world indoor lacrosse championship in B.C.

Undefeated, every time

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

She was Surrey’s first professional female firefighter and now she’s retiring

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

Most Read