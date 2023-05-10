Morning crash slows highway traffic in Kelowna

The crash happened around 9 a.m.

The right lane of Harvey Avenue going northbound is blocked near the intersection of Pandosy Street is blocked because of a vehicle incident. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

The morning commute coming into Kelowna is moving slower after a car crash.

Two vehicles collided around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street heading northbound.

The right lane is currently blocked in the area. No one was injured in the crash.

One of the vehicles was able to drive into a near parking lot while the other vehicle is waiting for a tow truck.

Emergency services, the fire department, and the police are all on scene.

