(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: A Canadian has collected over 11,300 different cans of Coca Cola

Your morning start for Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: A Canadian has collected over 11,300 different cans of Coca Cola

Canada’s Gary Feng has collected 11,308 different cans of Coca-Cola from 108 different countries, earning him the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of soft drink cans of the same brand.

His collection includes:

  • A limited-edition Big Mac can
  • A can that commemorates the first meeting of North Korea President Kim Jong-un and former US president Donald Trump
  • A can that was specifically designed for use in a low gravity environment
  • A super-rare can designed for the 2016 Chicago Olympics — which never happened because Rio de Janeiro hosted the games

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

A man died following a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 between West Kelowna and Peachland on Friday night, Oct. 15.

“At this time, it appears driver impairment, failure to wear seatbelt and using an electronic device while driving were contributing factors to this crash,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, head of the BC Highway Patrol.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

Try topping this Halloween yard decoration!

@vivimccoy_

#IKnowWhatYouDid #TreatiestCupContest #fyp #halloween #spookyseason

♬ Creepy Halloween Music – Cybermonsters

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

OkanaganTrending Now

(Pixabay photo)
