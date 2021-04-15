(Photo: pixabay.com)

(Photo: pixabay.com)

Morning Start: Chinese police have geese squads

Your morning start for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Good morning to all! Happy Friday Eve. And if you can believe it, we’ve reached the halfway mark of April — only 15 more days to go until May.

Fun Fact of the day: Chinese police have geese squads

Several police stations located in rural areas of China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region have employed geese squads to help to ward off threats and guard their bureaus, according to a 2013 article by China Daily.

“Geese are highly vigilant, especially at night,” said Hong Gang, the director of the Dongwan police station. “They won’t stop honking until the threat has gone and if one sounds the alarm the rest will follow.”

At one point, the public security bureau in Shawan county had 20 geese in their fleet. The station encouraged 12 other rural locations to do the same.

“We used to keep them for their eggs and meat, but in June we were told to buy more of them and let them guard the station,” said Hong.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Five years after the provincial government declared illicit drug poisonings as a public health emergency, there still doesn’t appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Since 2016, more than 7,000 British Columbians have died from illicit drugs and Jennens said improvement in that time has been limited.

Kelowna mother Helen Jennens and other members of Moms Stop The Harm placed crosses at Rotary Beach Park on April 14 to commemorate the children she and other parents have lost.

Watch the video and read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

This chinchilla has moves! Over 150,000 people have liked this video of a chinchilla getting its groove on.

@chinpals

Linus has missed dancing for you 💃🏽😉 #fyp #foryoupage #EnvisionGreatness #petsoftiktok #tiktok #viral #trending

♬ original sound – Johnny Sibilly

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 spike in B.C. could overwhelm B.C. hospitals: modelling group
Next story
Crash severely backs up traffic on the Bennett Bridge headed into Kelowna

Just Posted

The administrative headquarters for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposures identified at five Central Okanagan Schools

The infected individuals are self-isolating at home, IH said.

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: Chinese police have geese squads

Your morning start for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Fire crews tend to a collision that is causing severe traffic delays on the William R. Bennett bridge headed east into Kelowna. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Crash severely backs up traffic on the Bennett Bridge headed into Kelowna

Collision happened around 7:50 a.m. curtailing rush-hour traffic

(Black Press Media File)
Kelowna-based cannabis company expands into Manitoba

Valens now distributes its products in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan as well

This historic photo is of the Parish Church of St. Michael and All Angels in 1911. The Parish Church was dedicated as a Cathedral in 1987 and replaced the first Anglican Church in Kelowna, which had also been dedicated to St. Michael and All Angels. The predecessor, consecrated in 1895, was located at the corner of Mill Avenue and Pendozi Street – now Queensway and Ellis Street. According to the Facebook group Old Kelowna, the first Anglican services in the city had been held only a year earlier, in Lequimes Hall. The photo was shared with the Facebook group by Paulette Stoltz.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

The Parish Church of St. Michael and All Angels

Arlene Howe holds up a picture of her son, Steven, at a memorial event for drug overdose victims and their families at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach Park on April 14. Steven died of an overdose at the age of 32 on Jan. 31, 2015. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News) Moms Stop the Harm members placed crosses Wednesday morning, April 14, on Rotary Beach in memory of children lost to drug overdoses. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Kelowna mothers remember children lost to the opioid crisis

It has been five years since illicit drug deaths was announced a public health emergency

Bad Tattoo owner Lee Auger and head brewmaster Liam Hutcheson welcomed Firehall Brewery owner Syd Ruhland into their brew-room to make a massive batch of his hit Backdraft Blonde Ale Tuesday, April 2021. (Firehall Brewery / Facebook)
Drinking buddies: Penticton brewery steps up to help out smaller competitor

Firehall Brewery of Oliver needed larger equipment to meet demand; Bad Tattoo was happy to help

True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford replaces a tray in the drying room of his empty cannabis facility in Lumby, B.C. (Nick Laba/Black Press Media)
Lumby greenlights Okanagan’s first cannabis business park

Village OK’s preliminary subdivision plan to bring 14 lots to True Leaf’s 40-acre property

A sea lion swims past the window of an empty viewing area Vancouver Aquarium is pictured Thursday, September 10, 2020. The Vancouver Aquarium has had to close its doors to the public due to the lack of visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S.-based theme park company buys Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium had to shut its doors in September due to COVID pandemic

A man wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 spike in B.C. could overwhelm B.C. hospitals: modelling group

There are 397 people are in hospital due to the virus, surpassing a previous high of 374 seen in December

A deep cut on a humpback whale is shown in this recent handout photo in the Vancouver area. A conservation organization is warning boaters to be extra careful to prevent further harm to an injured humpback whale swimming in the Vancouver area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ocean Wise, Vanessa Prigollini *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Boaters urged to use caution around hurt humpback off Vancouver

Ocean Wise says watchers first noticed the wound 3 days ago and believe it was caused by a vessel strike

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ron Rauch and his wife Audrey are photographed at their home in Victoria, Friday, March 5, 2021. Their daughter Lisa Rauch died on Christmas Day 2019 when a tactical officer with the Victoria Police Department shot her in the back of the head with plastic bullets after barricading herself in a room that was on fire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. families push for changes as special committee examines provincial Police Act

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth acknowledged the need to update the legislation last year

Major-General Dany Fortin, left, looks on as Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. The Public Health Agency of Canada has set aside up to $5 billion to pay for COVID-19 vaccines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada negotiating contracts to secure COVID-19 booster shots for next year: Anand

Most of Canada’s current vaccine suppliers are already testing new versions against variants

Most Read