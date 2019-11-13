(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning start: Could llamas be an alternative to guard dogs?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

You had better make the most out of the days leading up to the weekend as rain will set in on Friday and will continue into next week.

A fuzzy, bleating llama might be the last thing you expect to be a loyal guard animal but they have been known to keep a watchful eye over livestock and even kill coyotes.

Llamas are instinctively alert and aware of their surroundings, and may draw attention to an intruder by bleating, walking towards or chasing an intruder to kick or spit at it. Llamas are not considered attack animals and are generally effective against single intruders only, not packs.

Over the next three days Penticton will be leading the temperature numbers with a whopping 8 degrees over Wednesday and Thursday before the interior settles in for a few days warm rain.

An emotional moment took place on ‘Jeopardy!’ when host Alex Trebek got choked up when he read the final response from a Brown University student who wanted to show support as he battles pancreatic cancer.

Take a look at how this lava enters the water near the Hawiian islands!

Read more: Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Read more: Bill Murray dons iconic Hudson’s Bay scarf to watch Canucks game in Vancouver

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

