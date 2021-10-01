(Pexels)

Morning Start: The letter “e” is the most common letter and appears in 11 per cent of all English words

Your Morning Start for Friday, Oct. 1

Good morning, and happy Friday! Can you believe it is October?

Fun fact: The letter “e” is the most common letter and appears in 11 per cent of all English words.

The letter “e” is the most commonly used vowel in the English language, according to Oxford. The next most frequent letter is “a”, which appears in almost 8.5 per cent of all words. The least popular letter is “q”, which appears in only 0.19 per cent of words.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

kelowna oct1

In Penticton:

penticton oct1

In Revelstoke:

revelstoke oct1

In Salmon Arm:

salmon arm oct1

In Vernon:

vernon oct1

In case you missed it:

A Kelowna man is making a final effort to save his property from being demolished and remediated.

Janusz Grelecki, the owner of 424 Gibson Road, is taking the City of Kelowna to court after the city ordered him to demolish the home due to its “unsightly” appearance and deteriorating state. The city made the decision at a council meeting on Aug. 23 after staff said they have tried for more than a decade to get Grelecki to finish renovations and clean up his home.

Read the full story here.

