Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has applied for licences to run Vancouver-Kelowna and Vancouver-Kamloops bus service. (Black Press files)

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

More than 80 per cent of inter-city bus services will be picked up with the departure of Greyhound from Western Canada this week, B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says.

Bus services such as Saanich-based Wilson’s Transportation, Saskatchewan’s Rider Express and Merritt Shuttle have received or have pending licences to begin service.

Routes that still don’t have a carrier are Cache Creek to Kamloops, Kamloops to Valemount, Valemount to the B.C.-Alberta border, Dawson Creek to the B.C.-Alberta border, Salmo to Creston, Cranbrook to the Alberta border, Fort Nelson to Yukon border, and the Hope-Princeton route.

“For these eight segments, we are going to be working with the Passenger Transportation Board to issue requests for expressions of interest in the coming weeks, to further engage the private sector on filling the gaps,” Trevena said Monday.

RELATED: Kootenay bus line connects to Okanagan

RELATED: Island bus service expanding to Kelowna

The province isn’t expanding provincially subsidized service beyond B.C. Bus North, a one-year pilot program launched by B.C. Transit in June after Greyhound stopped service from Prince George west to Prince Rupert and north to Dawson Creek and Fort St. John and Fort Nelson at the end of May.

B.C. Bus North also serves Prince George to Valemount, with fares between $35 and $45 for its network. That service is costing taxpayers $2 million for the year, and work is underway to attract a private operator for the northern routes as well.

Trevena said the northern routes have attracted substantial ridership along Highway 16, Highway 97 and points north.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UBC Okanagan researchers exposing power from the sun

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan researchers exposing power from the sun

UBCO researchers work with sustainable industry partner to power green home

PHOTOS: Surfing in October in the Okanagan

Surfing in October? In costume? This Lake Country business took the plunge

Judicial recount in Peachland mayoral race gets underway today

Challenger Harry Gough and incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin are tied with 804 votes each

Glenrosa Elementary fundraiser wins groundswell of community support

After more than $20,000 was stolen from the PAC bank account the community rallied together

Keep your dogs safe this Halloween

Dog-friendly Trick or Treating

Your morning news in 90

Find out what is making headlines this morning, Oct. 29.

Construction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Smoky blues, jazz, fill Okanagan venues

Blue Moon Marquee to perform in Vernon Nov. 13, Kelowna Nov. 14

Police to search Kamloops home after stabbing

A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Sunday night

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

Tempest Theatre offers four nights of dark comedy

Penticton’s new black box theatre offers preview with Terrible Temptations

South Okanagan man facing manslaughter charges in shooting death

Charges have been filed against the man involved in an April 2017 shooting in Penticton

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

Most Read