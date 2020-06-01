This bear cub was spotted on Keloka Way in West Kelowna on May 29. Image: Facebook.

Mother bear and two cubs spotted in Shannon Lake

Residents of West Kelowna urged to be on the look out for three bears in the area

WildSAfeBC is alerting all residents living in the Shannon Lake area that a black bear sow with two yearling cubs was spotted on Monday.

According to WildSafeBC the cubs are becoming independent from their mother, and will likely be leaving her altogether soon.

A sow and two cubs were spotted on Olympus Way, Friday night.

A young bear, estimated to be about three-years-old, was spotted in several locations in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna on Saturday.

The bear was then seen again Saturday night when it was caught snooping around a home on Horizon Drive.

Residents are reminded to secure all bear attractants such as unnatural food sources, including garbage, bird seed and compost. If the attractions are secured then the bears will move out of the residential area, keeping both the community and the bears safer.

READ MORE: Bear fails to interrupt golfers in Vernon

READ MORE: Surrey man accused of murdering his partner in West Kelowna back in court

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland man rescued following ATV accident

Just Posted

Social justice advocate yells at Kelowna council, demands presence at Black Lives Matter rally

Heather Friesen has again taken to council chambers to make her opinion heard

RDCO closes section of Mission Creek due to high water levels

RDCO urges visitors to respect closure signs posted at these locations until waters recede

Surrey man accused of murdering his partner in West Kelowna back in court

Tejwant Danjou took his first steps back into Kelowna Law Courts on Monday

Easter Seals shifts to virtual camps due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Lake Country summer camp is for children and adults with disabilities

B.C. Hockey League prepping for 2020-21

League reviewing different scenarios and start times in compliance with provincial regulations

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

High water levels on Shuswap Lake may close popular Canoe Beach

Rain forecast could flood entrance tunnel, city staff to evaluate

189 homes in Grand Forks area given evacuation orders

Homes are in the Nursery, Grand Forks Airport, Gilpin Rd., Johnson Flats and Granby Rd. areas

Summerland man rescued following ATV accident

Helicopters used to transport injured man to Kelowna for treatment

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

Vernon videographer captures thunderstorm

See the ‘best bits’ of Saturday’s storm

Dyer: I left my heart in the desert

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Horoscopes for the week of June 1

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

Most Read