Louise is a new mother that has had to undergo emergency surgery after a freak accident while giving birth to her two kittens. (Contributed)

Mother cat recovering after emergency amputation at BC SPCA

Kelowna SPCA seeks donations to help Louise after being stepped on by horse while giving birth

The BC SPCA in Kelowna is looking to raise funds to help cover costs for Louise, a cat who is recovering from emergency surgery after getting stepped on by a horse right after giving birth.

She gave birth to her kittens, Sprout and Seed, in the soft hay of a horse stall, but the horse was startled and reared, landing on Louise’s leg fracturing it.

READ MORE: Kelowna Fortnite gamer donates $164,000 in winnings to SPCA

“This mother cat’s fractured right hind leg had to be amputated,” said SPCA Kelowna manager Sean Hogan. “She’s lucky no other damage was done to her or her kittens.”

Louise will be spayed and ready for adoption in about two months when her kittens are old enough.

“She’s a great mom and been amazing taking care of her two kittens,” Hogan said.

Her medical bills are expected to total $2,210 and donations are being accepted online.

READ MORE: SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

 

Seed is doing fine after mom Louise was stepped on by a horse. (Contributed)

Louise is a great mom to her two new kittens Seed and Sprout (pictured). (Contributed)

Previous story
Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release
Next story
Father punched shark repeatedly to save daughter in North Carolina attack

Just Posted

Road closures in Kelowna for indigenous event

Leon Avenue from Pandosy Street to Ellis Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Coffee lovers delight: new Starbucks proposed for Kelowna

Restaurant would offer patio space and drive-thru services on Highway 97

McCurdy Road supportive housing could break ground this summer

New homes to serve homeless, youth of Kelowna

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Kelowna

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan Heritage Museum to host Nsyilxcən event

“Nsyilxcən is critically endangered,” said education and programming coordinator at Kelowna Museums

Pieper’s legacy honoured with North Okanagan ‘buddy benches’

Three benches erected at Armstrong schools in memory of beloved education assistant Anita Pieper

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

Update: Video of the bush fire at Forbidden Fruit Winery in Similkameen Valley

The fire started at approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 14, cause is unknown at this time

Lightning overnight sparks small fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized

‘If I can help, I’m going to’: Two B.C. orphan moose calves rescued

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Okanagan’s own Queen of Scream rocks hometown nightclub

Darby Mills Project at Status Saturday, June 15

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Pen Henge ceremony to mark summer solstice

Event on Munson Mountain in Penticton celebrates the longest day of the year

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Most Read