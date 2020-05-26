First responders and witnesses gather on Glenmore Road following crash. Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.

Motorbike crash on Glenmore Road

Traffic is slow going on Glenmore Road headed north

Traffic headed north on Glenmore Road is backed up following a crash involving a motorbike.

A motorbike and vehicle collided at Highland Drive and Glenmore Road about 2 p.m., Tuesday.

According to those on scene the rider was able to get up and walk around following the crash. Fire crews, BC Ambulance and RCMP are on scene.

Drivers are warned to slow their speed while in the area.

car crash

Motorbike crash on Glenmore Road

Traffic is slow going on Glenmore Road headed north

