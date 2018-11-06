Contributed

Motorcycle ride helps charity buy new wheelchair accessible bus

People in Motion were helped out by Ride to Reach

Christmas came a few months early for People In Motion thanks to the Ride To Reach group and their annual charitable motorcycle ride.

The ride, established in July 2011 by Justin O’Connor with Sotheby’s International Realty and Tim Kasten from Thompson Rivers University, is organized each year by a group of friends that get together to help raise funds for a local charity while discovering new places and most of all ride their motorcycles as a group.

The Ride to Reach group discovered that People In Motion was in desperate need of replacing their wheelchair accessible bus with a newer model that would allow them to continue to provide safe, convenient and accessible transportation to individuals who have mobility challenges and get Out and About with their family, friends or in a group setting with like-minded individuals, according to a People in Motion news release.

This year the riders of the Ride To Reach group raised funds through pledges and donation of items and raised an amazing amount of funds, $29,100. The funds raised helped People In Motion secure a further $27,000 through the Capital Project Grant from the province and to purchase a newer model wheelchair accessible bus. People In Motion would like to extend a big thank you to the generous sponsors of the Ride To Reach group, the release said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations
Next story
Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Just Posted

KIJHL adopts league-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Motorcycle ride helps charity buy new wheelchair accessible bus

People in Motion were helped out by Ride to Reach

Public input to help drive changes to downtown parking in Kelowna

City looking for public feedback to a series of proposed changes it wants to make

New Kelowna council faces tough decisions, says mayor

Eight returnees and one newcomer sworn into office Monday night

The musician shares her mystic sound with crowds while touring her second album

Folk-music mystic, Carly Dow has given even more of herself on stage… Continue reading

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Suspect in Kamloops shootout with Mounties expected to enter pleas

Shane Caron faces numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

Appeal wraps up for man convicted in fatal speedboat collision on Shuswap Lake

Lawyer argues Leon Reinbrecht’s right to be tried within reasonable time was violated

One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Most Read