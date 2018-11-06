Motorcycle ride helps charity buy new wheelchair accessible bus

Christmas came a few months early for People In Motion thanks to the Ride To Reach group and their annual charitable motorcycle ride.

The ride, established in July 2011 by Justin O’Connor with Sotheby’s International Realty and Tim Kasten from Thompson Rivers University, is organized each year by a group of friends that get together to help raise funds for a local charity while discovering new places and most of all ride their motorcycles as a group.

The Ride to Reach group discovered that People In Motion was in desperate need of replacing their wheelchair accessible bus with a newer model that would allow them to continue to provide safe, convenient and accessible transportation to individuals who have mobility challenges and get Out and About with their family, friends or in a group setting with like-minded individuals, according to a People in Motion news release.

This year the riders of the Ride To Reach group raised funds through pledges and donation of items and raised an amazing amount of funds, $29,100. The funds raised helped People In Motion secure a further $27,000 through the Capital Project Grant from the province and to purchase a newer model wheelchair accessible bus. People In Motion would like to extend a big thank you to the generous sponsors of the Ride To Reach group, the release said.

