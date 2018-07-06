Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say they are looking for a man who left a woman behind after the motorcycle the pair was on skidded along a road and over an embankment.

Staff Sgt. Paul Collister says the woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection until a passerby heard her yelling for help at about 5 a.m. this morning.

He says the woman’s main injury was a broken femur.

Collister says RCMP believe the man who disappeared was the driver, although that’s unconfirmed.

The suspect left behind a helmet, gloves and a heavily damaged Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

Collister says speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

The Canadian Press

Judicial council offers up courses for judges on handling sex assault cases

Website includes 10 offerings focused on sexual assault law, as well as one on sexual assault trials

