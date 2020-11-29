Motorcyclist rushed to Kelowna General Hospital after collision

The collision occurred around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road

At least one person has reportedly been taken to hospital after a motorcycle collision in Kelowna on Sunday evening.

The collision occurred around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 33 and Gerstmar Road.

The severity of the injuries and the circumstances of the incident remain unknown.

Photos of the scene show the motorcycle severely damaged and debris scattered across the road, which remains partially closed at this time.

More to come.

