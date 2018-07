Extent of injuries not yet known following motorcycle in ditch on Commonage Road Sunday, July 22

Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a motorcycle accident in the 300 block of Commonage Road Sunday, July 22. At least one person was taken to hospital with unkown injuries. (Google Maps)

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following an accident on Commonage Road.

Reports say that the motorcyclist went into the ditch in the 300 block of Commonage Road near Tompson Lake shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, July 22.

At least one person has been taken to hospital with unkown injuries, the extent of which are not yet known.

More to come.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.