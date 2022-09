The blaze started around 11:10 a.m.

A motorhome caught on fire on Highway 97 in Oyama late Friday morning (Sept. 2).

At around 11:10 a.m., the front of the older motorhome caught fire while in a southbound lane on Highway 97, close to Gatzke Road.

According to a Facebook post, fire crews responded quickly and put out the blaze.

Traffic is moving slow southbound on Highway 97.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

