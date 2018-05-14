IMAGE CREDIT: MATTHEW ABREY

Updated: Motorhome T-bones SUV on Springfield

A two-vehicle crash has backed up traffic along Springfield Road in Kelowna

-Matthew Abrey

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Traffic was backed up along Springfield Road Monday afternoon after a 30-foot motorhome collided with a Cadillac Escalade.

The crash happened at approximately 1:15 p.m.

“There was a tractor trailer travelling westbound that tried to make a turn onto Kirschner Road, and one of the other vehicles tried to sneak in on the inside,” said Const. Russ Reeder.

One person was initially reported to be trapped inside a vehicle, but managed to get out safely.

Kelowna RCMP also confirmed that there were no injuries to any of the parties involved.

—-

ORIGINAL:

Traffic is backed up along Springfield Road after a 30-foot motorhome allegedly T-boned a Cadillac Escalade.

The crash, at about 1:15 p.m., is blocking traffic along Springfield at Kirschner Road.

At least one person was reported to be trapped inside a vehicle, but has since got out safely.

Emergency personnel are on scene.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69
Next story
No more mandatory counselling for Air India bomber Reyat

Just Posted

Small grass fire sparks in Westbank

West Kelowna Fire Rescue rushed to put out a small grass fire in Westbank Monday afternoon

Green Party agent says no rules broken in 2015 deal with Liberals

Despite “longstanding” Elections Canada provision, Dan Ryder remains defiant

Updated: Motorhome T-bones SUV on Springfield

A two-vehicle crash has backed up traffic along Springfield Road in Kelowna

Temperatures soar to record-breaking heights in Kelowna, Vernon

Temperatures set to soar in the Okanagan

Roadwork continues on Highway 33 in preparation for run-off

Construction 8 km east of Kelowna has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic.

Canines crowned for saving owner’s life, between Kelowna and Vernon

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

No more mandatory counselling for Air India bomber Reyat

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

OC Coyotes lay claim to first CCBC title

Coyotes win their first league championship since joining the CCBC 10 seasons ago

Prepare now for Highway 3 to close when river rises

Officials are urging residents on evac alerts that have mobility/health issues to self evacuate

UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case

The Burnaby-South MP was given a $500 fine

Okanagan champ returns from National Spelling Bee

Hannah Ramis placed 12th at event, even outspelling organizers

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Most Read