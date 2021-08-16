Motorists urged to keep North Okanagan highways clear for fire evacuees

Evacuation orders are driving a plea for motorists to stay off area highways.

The White Rock Lake wildfire has prompted evacuation orders in the Township of Spallumcheen. Therefore police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

“We are asking everyone to avoid all unnecessary travel on Highway 97 and 97A at this time to minimize the impact on evacuations that are currently underway in the Township of Spallumcheen,” the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said. “If you must travel, please use caution and drive safely as thick smoke is causing reduced visibility on roadways.”

B.C. Wildfires 2021Fire evacuationOkanaganTransportation