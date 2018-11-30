Redecan BEC cannabis product. (amuseternet/Reddit)

Mouldy marijuana recalled in B.C., Ontario

RedeCan Pharm, an Ontario cannabis producer, issued the recall of about 900 ounces of product

A voluntary cannabis recall over customer complaints of mould has been extended to B.C., marking the first marijuana recall here since legalization.

RedeCan Pharm, an Ontario cannabis producer, issued the recall of about 900 ounces of the product from the Ontario Cannabis Store last week, after five customers complained of mould and bugs.

The product is RedeCan’s B.E.C. 3.5 gram lot #4B2L3.

The company said the cannabis will be tested to probe how moisture was able to get in and cause the mould, adding the product is “rigorously inspected and tested by an independent third-party lab to meet the regulatory requirements set out by Health Canada.”

Customers are being asked to not consume the pot while an investigation is underway.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Properties are being grabbed up in downtown Kelowna
Next story
‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report

Just Posted

Formerly homeless woman speaks on need for affordable housing in Kelowna

After spending three years on the streets, Rhea Montpetit is working as a paralegal in Vancouver

Properties are being grabbed up in downtown Kelowna

BC Assessment shows that the ownership of a number of buildings along Leon Avenue has shifted.

Kelowna Youth and Family Services counselling service closes its doors

City funding redirected to new social service agenda

Beach Radio riding wave of success

Popularity of the radio station has grown by 262 per cent

Okanagan couple clean forests, give generously

This year they collected 8,000 refundable liquor bottles, juice boxes, water bottles, pop cans

Fashion Fridays: The holiday gift guide

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Statistics Canada says pace of Canadian economic growth slowed in 3rd quarter

Canadian economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.0 per cent in the third quarter compared with 2.9 per cent in the second quarter

Feds to introduce co-developed legislation on Indigenous child services in 2019

Indigenous children are more than 50 per cent of the children in foster care in private homes in Canada

Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

U.S.’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries remain in place, along with stiff countermeasures from Canada and Mexico

‘Mega’ holiday home displays using up more power: report

Lights, inflatables and other electronic displays have increased B.C.’s power load by 15% since 2012

Mouldy marijuana recalled in B.C., Ontario

RedeCan Pharm, an Ontario cannabis producer, issued the recall of about 900 ounces of product

California floods recede after storms in wildfire burn areas

Thursday’s storm brought 3.8 centimetres of rain in an hour

Massive, extended data breach at Marriott’s Starwood hotels

As many as 500 million people who stayed at Starwood hotels could be affected

Trump barrels into G-20 summit after nixing Putin meeting

Trump canceled the meeting with Putin over Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels

Most Read