Mount Law wildfire continues to burn as rain falls

A closer look of smoke from the Mount Law wildfire billowing from the forested area surrounding nearby residences on Preston Road on Aug. 18. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

The Mount Law wildfire in West Kelowna continues to burn out of control at 976 hectares, though recent rain and lower temperatures are aiding the fight.

In a Wednesday update, the BC Wildfire Service said crews are continuing to make progress in containing the blaze. Throughout the day, 72 personnel were on scene with four pieces of heavy equipment and nine helicopters that are working across the Okanagan complex.

With the favourable conditions, all evacuation orders caused by the blaze have now been lifted.

Several homes still remain on evacuation alert. Visit cordemergency.ca for a map of affected properties.

Travel advisories remain in effect due to the Mount Law blaze for two kilometres between West Kelowna and Peachland, Highway 97 junction to MacKinnon Road. One westbound lane on Highway 97C remains closed to traffic near the fire.

Thousands fled their homes as the suspected human-caused wildfire ignited and quickly ballooned to almost 10 square kilometres on Aug. 15.

