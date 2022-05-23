West Kelowna Fire Rescue saved an injured rider from the trails on May 23 (Facebook).

West Kelowna Fire Rescue saved an injured rider from the trails on May 23 (Facebook).

Mountain biker rescued from West Kelowna Smith Creek trails

The West Kelowna Fire Department rescued an injured rider from ‘Feel the Love’ at Smith Creek

A May long weekend mountain bike ride ended in an ambulance for a rider at Smith Creek, West Kelowna.

The West Kelowna Fire Department was called to the Smith Creek trail network to rescue a rider shortly before 1p.m. on Monday May 23, after a serious crash on the ‘feel the love’ trail.

READ MORE: Cool kind of ‘Fire in the Mountains’ at West Kelowna bike event

The Fire Department reported that they used ATVs to rescue the rider and then loaded them into the ambulance.

READ MORE: Kelowna Lower Mission gets a new skate ramp

READ MORE: Kelowna mountain bikers shred Knox Mountain in the dark

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaMountain bikingSearch and Rescue

Previous story
B.C. couple left to foot $1,200-a-month cancer treatment bill due to ‘funding loophole’
Next story
Collision involving camping trailer causes delays on Enterprise in Kelowna

Just Posted

West Kelowna Fire Rescue saved an injured rider from the trails on May 23 (Facebook).
Mountain biker rescued from West Kelowna Smith Creek trails

(Photo - Contributed)
West Kelowna author discusses mental health the ‘fairway’ in new book

Anna Zeitner sitting with the mini ramp that was two years in the making (Anna Zeitner/Kelowna Skateboard Association)
Kelowna Lower Mission gets a new skate ramp

This conceptual rendering for four new high-rises in Kelowna's downtown core is another example of the city's vibrant and growing commercial development sector. (File graphic)
Kelowna commercial property interest thriving