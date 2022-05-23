Mountain biker rescued from West Kelowna Smith Creek trails

A May long weekend mountain bike ride ended in an ambulance for a rider at Smith Creek, West Kelowna.
The West Kelowna Fire Department was called to the Smith Creek trail network to rescue a rider shortly before 1p.m. on Monday May 23, after a serious crash on the ‘feel the love’ trail.
The Fire Department reported that they used ATVs to rescue the rider and then loaded them into the ambulance.
