Mountain biker rescued from West Kelowna Smith Creek trails

The West Kelowna Fire Department rescued an injured rider from ‘Feel the Love’ at Smith Creek

West Kelowna Fire Rescue saved an injured rider from the trails on May 23 (Facebook).

A May long weekend mountain bike ride ended in an ambulance for a rider at Smith Creek, West Kelowna.

The West Kelowna Fire Department was called to the Smith Creek trail network to rescue a rider shortly before 1p.m. on Monday May 23, after a serious crash on the ‘feel the love’ trail.

The Fire Department reported that they used ATVs to rescue the rider and then loaded them into the ambulance.

City of West KelownaMountain bikingSearch and Rescue