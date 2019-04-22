Mounties identify woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“Our investigators do not believe criminality was involved.”

The woman found dead on Gyro Beach Sunday afteroon has been identified as Caitlin Midori Bradley.

Mounties identified Bradley, who according to her social media account was most recently employed as a dancer at a local bar, in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death and advance their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding her sudden death. The 29-year-old is a resident of Surrey, though friends say she’d called Kelowna home for awhile.

“Retracing Caitlin Bradley’s movements leading up to her death will be one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP, in a press release.

READ MORE: BODY FOUND AT GYRO BEACH

“At this point in the investigation, although the Caitlin’s death has not yet been officially classified, our investigators do not believe criminality was involved.”

Friends and family have been mourning Bradley on social media throughout the day.

“Rest In Paradise Caitlin .. Thank you for everything .. I wish I had answered your last text,” said Canadian rapper ‘Lil Windex’, on an Instagram post.

“No words right now. Just can’t believe your gone. ‘Til we meet again my friend,” said Les Darroux on the same app.

Emergency personnel and investigators have since cleared from Kelowna’s Gyro Beach, that area is once again re-opened to the general public.

RCMP and emergency medical crews rushed to Gyro Beach after they received a report of a person, floating face down in the waters of Okanagan Lake just off the shore.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances which surround Caitlin Bradley’s death, as police work to establish a time line.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan community bands together on social media after shootings
Next story
Iran sanctions send oil prices, supply concerns higher

Just Posted

Mounties identify woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“Our investigators do not believe criminality was involved.”

Pacific Poke bowl lovers can get a free taste at the restaurant’s ‘Grand Opening Event’

The restaurant will offer some of its specials Thursday evening at its Kelowna location

Youth Shelter Fundraiser encourages kids to play for a good cause

The fundraiser takes place April 27 at the EnergyPlex

Tribute to Kelowna’s Chinese Canadian pioneers planned

A tribute to Kelowna’s historic Chinese Canadian community got underway this weekend.

Update: RCMP confirm body found at Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Police tape is blocking part of the beach and several RCMP officers are on scene.

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

South Okanagan community bands together on social media after shootings

Many in Penticton have turned to social media to express their condolences

PHOTOS: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says ‘I do’ on Earth Day

May and John Kidder got married Monday morning in Victoria

Okanagan resort seeking connnection to rail trail

Predator Ridge Resort slated to present wish for trail from resort to ORT to Vernon council

South Okanagan society looking to bring new racing event to their park

The Desert Park Exhibition Society board is looking into hosting another major event

Okanagan power outage scuttles – but not ruins – city’s mission’s Easter meals

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission will serve Easter dinner a day later due to downtown power outage

Waterway Houseboats wins $2 million for damages caused in 2012 flood

Houseboat company wins lawsuit involving Province of British Columbia, District of Sicamous

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Netflix filming in North Okanagan

Multiple downtown locations and scenic areas to star in TV production

Most Read