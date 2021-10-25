One Water Street. (Contributed)

One Water Street. (Contributed)

Mounties on scene after woman falls from downtown Kelowna tower, dies

The incident happened just before 10 a.m., woman pronounced dead on scene

Police are on scene after a woman fell from a balcony of a downtown Kelowna condo and died on Monday morning, Oct. 25.

Mounties were called to One Water Street, a 36-storey residential tower at the corner of Clement Avenue and Ellis Street, at 10 a.m., pronouncing the woman dead on scene.

“We are in the beginning of the process of conducting a full investigation into the circumstances of this tragedy, but at this time we do not believe criminality is involved,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

A witness told Black Press Media the woman fell from the 29th floor of the building.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation to determine how the woman died.

READ MORE: Cops, coroner investigating fatal downtown Kelowna collision

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Not the time to ‘freely go wherever,’ says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts
Next story
5 Vernon and area schools vandalized overnight

Just Posted

One Water Street. (Contributed)
Mounties on scene after woman falls from downtown Kelowna tower, dies

Mounties on the scene of a fatal Kelowna collision at Richter Street and Doyle Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 24. (Paula Tran/Capital News)
Cops, coroner investigating fatal downtown Kelowna collision

(Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Vehicle incident slows morning traffic on Harvey Avenue

(Photo: Pexels)
Morning Start: Water makes different pouring sounds at different temperatures