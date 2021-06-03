Arlene Westervelt. (Contributed)

Arlene Westervelt. (Contributed)

Mounties sued over alleged interference in investigation of Lake Country woman’s death

Lawsuit alleges two officers’ actions hindered investigation, causing critical evidence to be lost early on

Two Central Okanagan Mounties are facing allegations that their interference resulted in key evidence in a Lake Country murder investigation being destroyed.

Arlene Westervelt went missing while canoeing with her husband Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt on June 27, 2016. A day later, her body was recovered from the lake.

Bert was charged with second-degree murder in April 2019, after an extensive investigation into Arlene’s death. The Crown stayed that charge in July 2020, after more than a year of the matter winding through the courts.

The Crown has not provided a reason for the stay of proceedings, only stating that “new information” arose, making conviction unlikely.

When a charge is stayed, prosecutors have a one-year window to restart the proceedings. That deadline is about a month away.

Now, Arlene’s sisters, Deborah Hennig and Wendy Judd, along with her mother, Jean Hennig, have filed a lawsuit naming two Kelowna Mounties, alleging their actions interfered with the investigation of Arlene’s death. Insp. Brian Gately, who the family alleges was friends with Bert and Sgt. Chris Andrychuk is named in the suit alongside the Attorney General and Solicitor General.

In the lawsuit, the family claims they advised RCMP of their suspicion that Arlene’s death was no accident and Bert may be responsible. They said members of the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS), a unit headed by Andrychuk, who were investigating the matter had requested an autopsy be conducted on Arlene’s body.

The suit claims Gately, despite not being assigned to the GIS, quashed that notion and suggested Andrychuk “shut down” the consideration of homicide in Arlene’s death and instead deem it an accidental drowning. Andrychuk complied, despite, as the suit alleges, knowing it was contrary to the law and his duties.

“This consequently resulted in the Kelowna GIS Constables being denied permission they sought to properly investigate Arlene’s death, which included a request for an autopsy before the body was embalmed,” reads the suit.

An autopsy was eventually conducted after the embalming but the coroner was unable to determine a cause of death, according to a report released earlier this year. The family alleges the embalming destroyed critical evidence.

The family also alleges Gately knew Bert would be a suspect if the death were deemed a homicide and as such had “a duty… to avoid any actual, apparent or potential conflict of interest that could arise from his involvement in the investigation of Arlene’s death.”

Instead, the family alleges Gately directly “and with a bad faith purpose” interfered with the investigation, despite having no legitimate role in it.

Of particular note is Arlene’s cell phone, which the family claims Gately “cracked” using RCMP technology before giving the phone to Bert. This, they said, allowed Bert to destroy evidence related to the eventual homicide investigation.

The family is seeking damages from the plaintiffs.

The defendants have not filed a response to the civil claim and the claims made against Bert and the RCMP have not yet been tested in court.

READ MORE: Family of drowned Okanagan woman sues husband previously charged with her murder

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme CourtHomicide

Previous story
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday
Next story
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver

Just Posted

Arlene Westervelt. (Contributed)
Mounties sued over alleged interference in investigation of Lake Country woman’s death

Lawsuit alleges two officers’ actions hindered investigation, causing critical evidence to be lost early on

Lake Country RCMP are asking for help identifying a male suspect who left a business on Main Street two Fridays in a row without paying for a basket of goodies. The man was wearing the same clothes in both instances, but wore black sunglasses in the first case, and white in the second. (Contributed)
Perfume thieves strike Lake Country store twice

Two men sought for questioning in Lake Country shoplifting incidents

A concept rendering of the approved development along Lakeshore Road. (Contributed)
Sizable waterfront development approved in Kelowna’s Pandosy area

The development will consist of 345 homes in two towers right beside Gyro Beach

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

The area is now open for traffic, but police are still in the area of Gordon Drive near Harvey Avenue. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Police incident closes Harvey Avenue near Gordon Drive

Police say a ‘distraught man’ barricaded himself inside a unit of an apartment building

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years and they've detailed the first year of their adventures in a new book. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Okanagan couple details first year of van life in new book

Lyndsay Fillier and Braden Taylor have been living the van life for four years

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
Worker at B.C. hospital claims she was told to take off orange shirt honouring Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ebrahim Noroozi
Canada, allies file notice of claim against Iran for downing flight PS752

Statement: ‘Iran must fulfil its legal responsibility to make full reparations to the group of states’

In a Council of Construction Associations video about hardhat safety, Vickramjit Poonia of Lecor Construction Ltd. (right) speaks as David Sarai of New York Painting (left) looks on, at a Surrey job site. (Youtube.com)
B.C.’s relaxed hardhat rules aim to include more turban-wearing workers on job sites

WorkSafeBC change ‘will allow more Sikhs to come to work without having to compromise religious beliefs’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nisga’a dancer Rosita Martinez takes part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill Thursday June 3, 2021 in Ottawa. A bill creating a statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada has been passed unanimously by the Senate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Senate unanimously passes bill creating national day for truth and reconciliation

Sept. 30 of this year to become Canada’s first national day for truth and reconciliation

Dani Lowenstein and his family. Lowenstein has been experiencing long-haul COVID symptoms since falling ill in March 2020. (Contributed)
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

“To spend that period of time not being able to connect to nature with your family is really hard.”

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. pharmacies to deliver AstraZeneca second doses starting Monday

Second doses of all vaccine types being booked next week

An alley in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps)
Man sleeping in alley near parkade dies after being run over in Vancouver

The motorist who ran the 39-year-old over was attempting to enter the underground parking lot

Most Read