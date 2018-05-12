David Schilg, with MEC, gives a bike demonstration outside of the sports store Saturday as part of Okanagan Rail Trail ambassadors celebration of a recent $45,000 donation. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Much to be done before Okanagan Rail Trail completion

The OKIB still has not started construction on its section of trail

Okanagan Rail Trail ambassador Brad Clement is excited the rail trail is coming together, but much has to be done before the trail’s official opening.

There are three things that still need to happen for the trail to open; it must be fully funded, work must be completed between the partners and the Agricultural Land Commission to ensure there’s no conflict between the trail and agricultural land, and the process of transferring the CN rail land from the federal government to the Okanagan Indian Band must be completed, said Clement.

He isn’t concerned the Okanagan Indian Band has not yet started construction on its section of land. The CN rail is in the middle of being transferred from the federal government to the band, so work will begin once the transfer is completed.

“The original plan actually was to build no trail until everything is in place, so the alternative is to have no section open… at least now we have some amazing areas of trail.”

Clement has been with the project for the last five years.

“It’s been a fantastic, long ride.”

Kelowna’s section of trail from Dilworth Drive to the airport is expected to be open in September. Lake Country’s trail opening has not yet been determined.

“There are some 80 properties that are in the ALC along the trail, mainly in Lake Country and Kelowna… so ALC needs to work with the farmers to minimize the conflict between trail users and agriculture production,” said Clement.

Dogs will be allowed on the trail as long as they remain on a leash. Horses will not be allowed.

Research suggests other users will not use the trail because not everyone is comfortable with horses in an urban setting, said Clement.

“I can’t go around them, I’m highly allergic,” he said.

The rail trail has only $150,000 left before it is fully funded. MEC recently donated $45,000 to the trail and a sidewalk party was held Saturday at the store’s location in Kelowna.

Wade Janzen, sustainability and investment coordinator with MEC, said the donation came from avid biking staff who pushed the idea. “This community is so active, and there’s such a community force around it we wanted to be a part of it.”

The $45,000 will go towards retrofitting the bridge between Kalamalka and Wood Lakes.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mounties to investigate small fire at KGH

Just Posted

Star of 22 Minutes comes to Kelowna

His Stand up and Sit Down tour will have you falling out of your chair

Much to be done before Okanagan Rail Trail completion

The OKIB still has not started construction on its section of trail

Second drive-through restaurant proposed for Turtle Bay Crossing

The bylaw amendment will be up for discussion at a Lake Country council meeting

Mounties to investigate small fire at KGH

A small fire was quickly snuffed out at Kelowna General Hospital

Lake Country cannabis shops rules unveiled

District staff will present a report to council Tuesday with recommendations

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Wenatchee Wild overcome shaky start to beat Steinbach Pistons

Down 2-0 six minutes into their second RBC Cup match, the BCHL champs roared back for a 4-3 win.

OGC medal haul at Delta Invitational

Twenty-one gold medals for Okanagan gymnasts at major competition

Salmon River upgraded to flood warning status

BC River Forecast Centre predicts record stream flows due to rainfall.

Kelowna SPCA employee awarded for leadership

Volunteer coordinator Enjulie Bedi was presented with this year’s BC SPCA’s Leadership Award

Feds to boost G7 security by flying in 3,000 officers, German shepherds

G7 leaders to meet in June in Quebec

Allegations against MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh waved off the suggestion the two incidents were linked

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Most Read