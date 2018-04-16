Mudslide closes road west of Summerland

The Princeton-Summerland Road is closed west of Faulder following a mudslide.
Barricades have been erected three kilometres west of the small community near Summerland.
More to come.
#PrincetonBC #SummerlandBC Princeton Summerland Road is closed in both directions due to a wash out. Assessment in progress, next update at 8:00am https://t.co/AEf8hIBm64
