Mudslide shuts down Highway 1 in both directions west of Salmon Arm

Photo of debris on Highway 1 near the landslide posted to Facebook, about 9 p.m. Friday.

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions west of Salmon Arm due to a mudslide between Tappen Beach Road and 65th Avenue NW.

Drive BC reports the road is closed for 2.6 kilometres about two kilometres west of Salmon Arm.

The incident happened about 8 p.m.

Detours are available via Highway 97B and Highway 97; check DriveBC.ca for more.

The mudslide also washed out power lines. BC Hydro initially reported 1,500 residences without power, and 120 residences remained in the dark at 11:30 p.m.

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for the region on Friday morning.

Potential flash floods were possible for the Shuswap and Okanagan regions.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain,” Environment Canada said on its weather website Friday. “Hail is also possible. Strong wind gusts are also possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

The next update is scheduled for 12:15 a.m. June 4.

