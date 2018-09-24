Multi-car crash stalls morning traffic

A multi-vehicle collision stalled traffic Monday morning at Highway 97 and Dilworth Drive near Orchard Park Mall.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the eastbound lane totalling at least one vehicle. Traffic was being re-routed around the accident still at 7:30 a.m. while fire crews cleared the scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time, but one ambulance was seen rushing to the hospital with lights and sirens on while another ambulance remained on scene.

More to come.

