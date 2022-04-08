Multi-storey apartment proposed for downtown Kelowna

Proposed site on Bertram between Fuller and Cawston Avenues

A rezoning application to allow a multi-storey residential, rental-tenure-only apartment building on Bertram Street goes before council Monday (Apr. 11).

Mission Group is proposing the development for properties located at 1319, 1325 and 1329 Bertram, between Fuller and Cawston Avenues. Conceptual renderings submitted to the city show a 17-storey building.

Single-family homes on the lots have been demolished and the properties will be consolidated.

City staff recommends support for the application as the development with Kelowna’s Healthy Housing Strategy and Official Community Plan in supporting affordable and safe rental, non-market housing. The proposal consists of 137 studio, one and two-bedroom units.

Council will also be asked to give consideration to amend and give third reading for a rezoning application for a multi-unit apartment project at 1875 Richter Street, located between Sutherland and Rowcliffe Avenues. It features 16 one-bedroom and two, two-bedroom rental units.

Conceptual rendering of multi-unit development at 1875 Richter Street

